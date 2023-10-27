Barcelona given massive boost as star man deemed fit to play against Real Madrid - Reports

Barcelona have received a shot in the arm ahead of their El Clasico clash with Real Madrid this weekend. Striker Robert Lewandowski is reportedly fit to face their arch-rivals on Saturday (October 28) at the Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Lewandowski, 35, hasn't been in action since the 1-0 UEFA Champions League win at Porto, where he came off after injuring his ankle. Polish outlet Meczyk (via Barca Blaugranes) reported recently that the Pole was doubtful for the Real Madrid game despite tests revealing no complications.

However, Barca Times (via Catalunya Radio) has reported that Lewandowski has received the 'green light' for the clash against the league leaders on Saturday. The Pole has been in good form this season, with six goals and four assists across competitions in 10 games.

Barcelona haven't quite missed Lewandowski in his absence, scoring five goals in three games across competitions, winning two. Nevertheless, the Pole's reported availability is a huge boost to Xavi as he seeks to maintain his team's unbeaten start to the season.

It's currently unknown if Lewandowski is thrust into action from the outset or comes off the bench.

How has Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski fared against Real Madrid?

Robert Lewandowski, one of the most prolific strikers of his generation, has had a decent record against Real Madrid. In 11 games across competitions, he has netted seven times.

Five of those goals came while he was at Borussia Dortmund. Those include a memorable quadruple in the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg as BvB ran out 4-1 victors. They would lose the second leg 2-0 but won on aggregate to reach the final.

Lewandowski's two other goals against Los Blancos have come with Bayern Munich, where he plied his trade between 2014 and 2022, and Barcelona. In four El Clasico clashes, the Pole has scored once. He will now look to score in La Liga against Madrid, having not done so in two previous outings.