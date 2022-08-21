Barcelona hierarchy pressuring Xavi to drop experienced star from starting XI - Reports

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has reportedly fallen out of favour, with the Blaugrana hierarchy pressuring manager Xavi Hernandez to drop the defender from the first team.

Alba has two years left on his current deal at the Camp Nou and has been a key player for them in the last decade. Since arriving from Valencia in the summer of 2012, he has won 15 trophies with the club.

However, over the past two seasons, his performance level has dropped. With no direct competitor in the squad to push him, Alba has remained in the starting XI. Over the years, Jeremy Mathieu, Junior Firpo and Lucas Digne have tried to nudge the 33-year-old out of the first team but to no avail.

According to El Nacional, the Barcelona hierarchy have exerted pressure on Xavi to demote Alba to the bench during the ongoing season. The report also adds that Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso, who is close to completing a move, is expected to start ahead of Alba.

Meanwhile, Blaugrana starlet Alejandro Balde is set to start ahead of Alba in the La Liga clash against Real Sociedad on Sunday (August 21).

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Xavi: "Marcos Alonso? He is not our player, so it's not worth talking about him. We will have Balde and Jordi Alba for tomorrow's game." Xavi: "Marcos Alonso? He is not our player, so it's not worth talking about him. We will have Balde and Jordi Alba for tomorrow's game." https://t.co/TMdJQf8XYv

Alba, who has won five La Liga and one UEFA Champions League title, has registered 25 goals and 93 assists in 429 appearances across competitions for Barcelona. He has also won he 2012 UEFA European Championship with Spain.

Barcelona opened their 2022-23 season with a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano at home last weekend.

Lecce open talks with Barcelona to sign Samuel Umtiti

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Serie A side Lecce have opened talks to acquire Blaugrana centre-back Samuel Umtiti this summer. The Italian added that the move is expected to be completed in the last few days of the ongoing window.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Lecce want Umtiti and talks will proceed in the next days. Serie A side Lecce have opened talks with Barcelona for Samuel Umtiti. It could be an option for the final days of the window, negotiations on.Lecce want Umtiti and talks will proceed in the next days. @SkySport Serie A side Lecce have opened talks with Barcelona for Samuel Umtiti. It could be an option for the final days of the window, negotiations on. 🚨🔴 #FCBLecce want Umtiti and talks will proceed in the next days. @SkySport https://t.co/19bLCTaB1M

Umtiti, who has four years left in his existing deal, has featured in 133 games for his current club since arriving from Lyon for around £21 million. Last season, the 28-year-old FIFA World Cup winner made just one appearance across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have roped in Jules Kounde from Sevilla and Andreas Christensen on a free transfer.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav