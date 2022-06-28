Barcelona hopeful of defender accepting move to Tottenham - Reports

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is reportedly the subject of interest from Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur. As per Sport, Barcelona manager Xavi has informed Lenglet that he's not part of his plans for next season and will not receive playing time.

Lenglet, 26, joined Barcelona from Sevilla in the summer of 2018 for €35 million. He has made 160 appearances for the club, winning a La Liga and Copa del Rey title.

However, a slump in form during the 2020-21 campaign saw the Frenchman drop down the pecking order. The rise of youngsters like Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia meant Lenglet made only 21 La Liga appearances. He has now been deemed surplus to requirements by Xavi.

The La Liga giants are in a dire financial situation and are eager to part ways with the Frenchman to take off his €10 million annual wages from their books. His departure will also help free up space for the arrival of a new centre-back.

Tottenham Hotspur has emerged as a potential destination for Lenglet, as the Premier League club do not possess a left-footed centre-back. Spurs are on the rise under manager Antonio Conte, finishing fourth in the Premier League to secure UEFA Champions League football next season.

They have wasted no time reinforcing their ranks this summer. Spurs have signed Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Ivan Perisic. They are interested in Lenglet but want him to make a decision this week. Barcelona are hopeful Clement agrees to join Spurs.

Barcelona eye Andreas Christensen as replacement for Tottenham-target Clement Lenglet

Barcelona are eager to part ways with Tottenham target Clement Lenglet to create space for the potential arrival of Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana are close to completing the signing of the Danish defender, who'll be a free agent at the end of the month.

Christensen has made over 160 appearances for the Blues across competitions, winning a UEFA Champions League, Europa League and a FIFA Club World Cup title. The Blaugrana will be keen to welcome the 26-year-old before preseason commences on July 4.

