Barcelona identify 20-year-old star as potential long-term successor of club icon Sergio Busquets - Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona have identified Liverpool Montevideo midfielder Fabricio Diaz as Sergio Busquets' replacement. Busquets, an icon of the club, left this summer for Inter Miami.

While Barca have signed Oriol Romeu, they're interested in further bolstering their ranks and have identified Diaz as an option. The youngster has represented his Uruguayan club side 16 times this season, providing an assist.

Diaz said earlier this season (via El Nacional):

"I generally try to look at players in my position, and it's not that I have one, I look at all of them.

"I have a lot of them, I can say names of midfielders. I look a lot at Toni Kroos, Sergio Busquets, players a little bit more like my characteristics, but I don't have a single point of reference."

About Barcelona's interest, he said:

"I would like to play in the elite. Whoever plays, for me, it would be the highest prize because I think a little about the personal of being there in these clubs that for a Uruguayan are so nice to be able to be there and so difficult to reach. Hopefully, one day, I will be able to achieve this."

Diaz, 20, has a market value of €6 million and could be a key player for a top European side like Barca.

What Barcelona president Joan Laporta said about team's current campaign

Barcelona won the La Liga title in Xavi's first full season as manager. It was their first league title in four years.

Club president Joan Laporta said that it's the dawn of a new era for the team, elaborating (as per Barca Universal):

“We are aware that it was a season in which the priority objective was the League, but now what we have to set as a priority objective is the League and some other important title.”

He added:

“A new era has begun, and we are privileged to be able to live it because I am convinced that it will be a new splendid era and one of the best in the history of Barca."

Apart from defending the La Liga title, Xavi is also keen on helping Barcelona improve their performances in the UEFA Champions League.