Barcelona identify Real Madrid-linked defender as replacement for Jules Kounde: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking at Girona centre-back Radu Dragusin as a replacement for the misfiring Jules Kounde.

The Blaugrana, as reported by El Nacional, are unhappy with Kounde's performances this season, who allegedly isn't very impressed with the club either.

In light of such developments, sources have reported that Barca could look to sell their French defender and bring in a new centre-back, which is where Dragusin's name has popped up.

The 21-year-old Girona defender has impressed this season. He has made 19 appearances for the Serie A side, and despite his young age, he has become a regular for the club.

His performances have interestingly drawn attention from Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid as well, who are also looking for defensive reinforcements this season.

Los Blancos have been hit by multiple injuries in the backline. Eder Militao was injured at the start of the season and is likely to be out till March. David Alaba recently tore his cruciate ligament, which has seemingly ended his season.

Considering the same, the Merengues are also keeping an eye on Radu, among other potential centre-back options.

As for Barcelona, Xavi's men need more consistency at the back. They have conceded 19 goals in 17 games, which is eight more than that of their rivals Real Madrid.

While Ronald Araujo has been in good form, Kounde has failed to adjust to his new centre-back role after playing as a right-back last season.

The arrival of Joao Cancelo, on loan from Manchester City, has pushed the Frenchman to the centre-back slot - a development which is reportedly not working out for either party.

Kounde reportedly sought guarantees to be only played as a right-back before joining Barcelona from Sevilla while Xavi's patience with the defender's inconsistency as a centre-back is running low.

Hence, Radu's links with Barca are likely to grow further in the coming weeks, especially with the transfer window set to open in less than 10 days.

Xavi critics Barcelona's finishing abilities

Barcelona recently dropped further points in La Liga, after settling for a 1-1 draw against Valencia at the weekend.

The Blaugrana had 16 shots in total, eight on target, but still failed to find the elusive second goal. Star forward Robert Lewandowski also drew a blank.

A frustrated Xavi said (via Goal):

"We deserved to win, we did everything. What happened over the past weeks with regard to effectiveness was repeated," said Xavi.

"This match pretty much summarises the season for us. We train finishing, but it depends on the players’ confidence. We have to be one of the teams with the worst finishing in Europe. I am very frustrated today.”

Barca next face Almeria in the league on Wednesday (December 20).