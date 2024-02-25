Barcelona have no intention of giving veteran a new deal at the end of the season - Reports

Veteran Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto could reportedly leave at the end of the season.

Roberto, 32, has three goals and an assist in 14 games across competitions this season, starting only eight times. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, the Spaniard might have to continue his career at pastures anew.

As per Barca centre (as per Matte Moretto), the reigning La Liga champions have 'no intention' to extend their veteran midfielder's contract. However, it also added that no communication has been conveyed to the player or his entourage so far.

Expand Tweet

Roberto has been a one-club man since coming through the ranks at Barca. Since his first-team debut in the 2010-11 season, he has contributed 19 goals and 41 assists in 363 games across competitions.

During his more than decade-long stay at the Camp Nou, the Spaniard has won titles galore, including seven La Liga and two UEFA Champions League honours, among others.

Roberto''s latest title with the club - the 22nd of his club career - came last season in La Liga. However, Xavi's side are struggling in the competition this term, trailing Real Madrid by five points, having played a game more, with only 12 rounds of matches remaining.

What's next for Barcelona?

FC Barcelona

Barcelona are in the midst of an up-and-down campaign, having lost the Supercopa Espana final to Los Blancos last month and getting eliminated by Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal.

Following a 5-3 home defeat in the league to Villarreal, Xavi announced his decision to leave at the end of the season. Since that result, Barca have gone unbeaten in six games across competitions, winning four.

After a 1-1 midweek UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg stalemate at Napoli, Xavi's side beat Getafe 4-0 at home in the league on Saturday. They next play Athletic Bilbao in La Liga away on March 3.

Barca then play Mallorca at home five days later in the league before hosting Napoli on March 12 for the concluding leg of their Champions League Round-of-16 tie.