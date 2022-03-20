Barcelona interested in move for former Real Madrid defender - Reports

Barcelona are keen on signing Juventus defender Danilo this summer. The 30-year-old, who has two more years left on his Bianconeri contract, is the subject of interest from the Blaugrana. That is as per a report by Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Hardtackle), but his asking price could be a stumbling block.

Last year, the Bianconeri set Danilo's value at €30 million when Bayern Munich came knocking. Now the figures would've gone up following the player's impressive campaign.

Though the former Real Madrid man is not a regular, he has garnered plaudits for his ability to play as a makeshift centre-back. He has also put up eye-catching displays in his natural right-back position.

After struggling to establish himself at Real Madrid and Manchester City, Danilo appears to have finally recaptured his best in Turin. He has made over 100 appearances across competitions since arriving in 2019.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri has said about the player:

“Everyone played well, but Danilo gave the best example of what a truly extraordinary player is. He is indisputable. In the Coppa Italia match against Fiorentina, he was the team captain. In the locker room, he is much loved for his calm and religious character."

Several clubs across Europe, including Barcelona, have set their sights on him, but the La Liga giants need him more than anyone. Dani Alves is 38 and cannot play every game. Meanwhile, Sergi Roberto could leave on a free transfer this summer, whereas Sergino Dest faces an uncertain future at the Camp Nou.

A right-back should be their top priority this summer. They have identified a potential signing in Danilo, although Ajax starlet Noussair Mazraoui is also on their wishlist.

Barcelona to make huge investments in defence this summer

Barcelona's form has improved lately, but they continue to scout talent around Europe and beyond to build for the future. With their attack and midfield is stacked, the defence is where the club is set to undergo a raft of changes, with some new additions expected.

Among those linked are Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen, who're both out of contract in the summer. However, the Blues could trigger the Spaniard's extension clause, which would see the Blaugrana miss out on him.

Nevertheless, Danilo and Mazraoui also on their radar, the Spanish giants are set for a busy summer ahead.

