Barcelona interested in potential move for Brazilian star from La Liga rivals - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in snapping up striker Savio from fellow La Liga side Girona.

The 19-year-old Brazilian has made a sizzling start to his 2023-24 campaign. In five league games, he has bagged a goal and two assists, starting all five of his outings.

Savio starred with a goal and a brace in Girona's last league outing: a 4-2 win at Granada, who are third in the standings, behind second-placed Barcelona (13) on goal difference. The on-loan striker from French Ligue 2 side ESTAC Troyes has become an integral part of Michel's side.

According to Gol (via SPORT), Barca are eyeing up a move for the versatile 19-year-old. With the striker owned by City Group (CFG), which also owns Troyes, the Blaugrana don't need to negotiate with their Catalan rivals Girona, who are also owned by CFG.

Savio could be a replacement for the on-loan Joao Felix at the Camp Nou, if the Portuguese attacker returns to his parent club Atletico Madrid at the end of the season. The Brazilian has a market value of €5 million, which should not be problematic for the Blaugrana, who are still grappling with financial issues.

Barcelona's Joao Felix nominated for UEFA Player of the Week

Barcelona have made a super start to their UEFA Champions League campaign, beating Royal Antwerp 5-0 at home on Tuesday, with Joao Felix starring with a brace.

Xavi's side opened the floodgates in the 11th minute through Felix. Robert Lewandowski then doubled Barca's advantage eight minutes later. A Jelle Bataille own goal in the 22nd minute put Barca firmly in the ascendancy.

Eleven minutes into the second period, Gavi got into the scoresheet before Felix completed the scoring with his second of the night in the 66th minute.

With his third goal in as many games for Barca, to go with one assist, Felix has been nominated by UEFA for the Player of the Week (as per Barca website). The others are Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham and Porto winger Galeno.

Felix's first strike of the night has also been nominated for UEFA's Goal of the Week. The other nominees are Lazio goalkeeper Provedel, Lens midfielder Antonio Fulgini and Galatasaray striker Tete.