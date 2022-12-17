Barcelona interested in signing €30 million-rated Japan international - Reports

Barcelona are interested in signing Daichi Kamada from Eintracht Frankfurt next summer, according to the German media.

The Japanese international's contract with the Bundesliga side ends on June 30 next year. He could be on the move despite being offered a chance of renewing the deal with the Eagles.

The Blaugrana have emerged as unlikely suitors but could face competition from Borussia Dortmund, who are also keen on Kamada. Multiple Serie A teams are said to be interested too.

He played against Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League in April this year in a shock 3-2 win at the Camp Nou, where the 26-year-old bagged an assist.

Kamada's transfer value is currently €‎30 million. He was part of the Japan' squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where the Samurai Blue topped Group G ahead of Spain and Germany before losing out to Croatia in the Round of 16 on penalties.

The midfielder, though, failed to shine and had minimal impact in the four games in Qatar despite starting them all.

Barcelona resume 2022-23 season against Espanyol on December 31

Barcelona return from their mid-season break on New Year's Eve to face Espanyol in La Liga as they eye their first top-flight title in four years.

The Blaugrana lead reigning champions Real Madrid by two points after 14 games, having garnered 37 points and 12 wins.

After a 3-1 defeat in October's El Clasico, Barcelona trailed their arch-rivals by three points but have capitalized on Madrid's slip-ups to go top of the table.

Summer signing Robert Lewandowski has hit the ground running, while Ousmane Dembele has also returned to his best. Ferran Torres has shown flashes of his brilliance too.

The club weren't able to translate that form in Europe, though. They went out in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the second year running, dropping into the Europa League instead. However, as long as they have the initiative in the league, Xavi wouldn't mind.

