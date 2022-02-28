Barcelona interested in snapping up bit-part player from Manchester United - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly. The Ivorian has been starved of game time at Old Trafford this season, and has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to the Daily Star, the Blaugrana are set to switch their focus to bolstering their defence after improving their attack in the January transfer window. They signed Adama Traore, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window.

All three players have instantly rejuvenated their attack. The Blaugrana have now gone ten games unbeaten in La Liga, winning four of their last five games. Barcelona are seemingly heading in the right direction under Xavi, and are looking to back the manager again in the transfer market this summer.

The Blaugrana are keen to sign a long-term replacement for veteran defender Gerard Pique. The 35-year-old has struggled for consistency this season, and is in the twilight of his illustrious career. The Blaugrana believe Bailly could be a decent replacement for Pique.

Bailly joined United from Villarreal in the summer of 2016 in a deal worth £30 million. The 27-year-old enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the Red Devils. He made 38 appearances across competitions as the Red Devils won the EFL Cup and the Europa League.

However, Bailly was unable to build on his first season exploits, and has been ravaged by injuries since then. The defender has managed just 113 appearances across competitions for United during his five and a half seasons with the club.

Despite being widely considered one of Manchester United's most talented defenders, Bailly is currently behind the likes of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelof in the club's pecking order. He has made just seven appearances across competitions for Ralf Rangnick's side this season.

Bailly, though, caught the attention of many top European clubs, including Barcelona, thanks to his performances for Cote d'Ivoire at the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

He helped his country reach the Round of 16 of the competition, where they lost to eventual finalists Egypt.

Manchester United could be open to selling Eric Baily to Barcelona

Despite offering Eric Bailly a new contract towards the end of last season, Manchester United could be open to selling the Barcelona target. Bailly's contract with the Red Devils runs till the summer of 2024. The defender could, therefore, fetch a substantial transfer fee if he is sold this summer.

Bailly has largely been unable to fulfil his potential at Old Trafford. So he could be keen to leave the Premier League giants to rejuvenate his career. Barcelona are interested in snapping him up, and could be willing to part £30 million for his services.

Considering Bailly's bit-part role at the club, he is unlikely to remain at Old Trafford next season if United receive a substantial deal for his services.

