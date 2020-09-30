Barcelona keen on selling 4 players this week

Barcelona are desperate to raise funds this summer to bring in new players and have also been looking to sell the club's deadwood. The Catalan side are keen on balancing the books and have already let go of Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic, Arthur and Nelson Semedo.

Barcelona looking to offload four players this week

Mundo Deportivo have reported that the Blaugrana are keen on selling more players before the transfer window closes. According to the report, Jean-Clair Todibo, Rafinha, Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite are the top players on the club's list of outgoing players right now.

Jean-Clair Todibo is a target for Fulham, with the Premier League side reportedly in talks with the player as well as with Barcelona. The deal is expected to go through this week as the Cottagers are in dire need of a centre-back.

The 20-year-old seems to have no future at Barcelona right now as the club are planning to get Eric Garcia from Manchester City. Although Fulham are not the only club interested in the €20 million rated star, the sale of the player is likely to happen before the transfer window closes.

Another Barcelona centre-back who is reportedly on his way out of Camp Nou is Samuel Umtiti. With the Frenchman having had his fair share of injury problems in recent times, the Catalan side are no longer willing to take a risk on him. Lyon have expressed interest in the defender but have indicated that the deal could be complicated.

Rafinha's future at Camp Nou has been in the balance for some time now, and he is expected to depart the club this summer. He has been loaned out a few times but is looking for a permanent move away from Barcelona.

The midfielder has been linked with several clubs in Spain, but nothing has materialised on that front so far. Mundo Deportivo's report says that Barcelona's asking price of €16 million for the player is a 'problem' as he has just a year left in his contract with the club.

The final player in the list is Martin Braithwaite who was signed earlier this year. The controversial transfer of the player did no good to all three parties involved as Leganes got relegated, the striker never managed to impress, and Barcelona got stuck in an investment that reaped no rewards.

Mundo Deportivo also says that Ronald Koeman has no plans for Riqui Puig and Carles Alena this season. He wants both players to leave on loan this summer but could be opposed to the sale of Alena.