Barcelona keeping tabs on 25-year-old defender as Jules Kounde edges closer to Chelsea move - Reports

With Chelsea closing in on Jules Kounde, La Liga giants Barcelona have started monitoring Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres, as per Marca. The 25-year-old Spanish defender has just two years remaining in his contract with the Yellow Submarine.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently expressed his club’s intentions of strengthening their defence this summer (via Barca Universal). Kounde has been one of their primary targets this summer, but the Frenchman is believed to be inching closer to a move to Chelsea.

If Kounde joins the Blues, the Blaugrana could turn their attention to Torres, who has also impressed in La Liga recently.

Barcelona would be interested in signing Pau Torres from Villarreal if they lose out on Jules Koundé to Chelsea.

(Source: @MARCA)



As per Marca, Barcelona are attentive to Torres’ situation at Villarreal. Manager Xavi is aware of the left-footed defender’s skills and has no issues with bringing him to the Camp Nou. According to the Spanish outlet, Torres’ name has once again risen up the Blaugrana's wishlist.

Thanks to their Europa League success in the 2020-21 season, Villarreal took part in the UEFA Champions League last term. They reached the semi-finals, with Torres emerging as one of their key players. He featured in 47 games across competitions, recording six goals and an assist.

Chelsea’s £55 million bid could prove decisive, Barcelona still in contact with Kounde

Both Barcelona and Chelsea are eager to strengthen their defence, and Kounde is a player both clubs like. The Frenchman is strong and quick, and is good at playing from the back. That means he should not have trouble adjusting to either system.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the west Londoners could have the last laugh in the race for Kounde. Thomas Tuchel’s side have reportedly submitted a £55 million bid for the player and feel they have matched Sevilla’s valuation. The Blaugrana have not yet submitted a bid, but they're still in contact with the player.

Considering they have already signed Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha for hefty fees, it could be difficult for them to better the Blues’ bid for Kounde.

