Barcelona could launch big-money move for Erling Haaland but face competition from Real Madrid - Reports

Barcelona could launch a big-money move for Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, according to Spanish newspaper Okdiario. The Blaugrana, though, will face competition from their arch-rivals Real Madrid for the Norwegian's services.

Erling Haaland has scored 72 goals and provided 19 assists from 71 appearances for Dortmund, whom he joined from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020. The Norwegian's performances for the Bundesliga giants have seen him attract interest from some of Europe's top clubs.

Barcelona are among the teams reportedly interested in signing Erling Haaland. The Blaugrana are keen to bolster their options in attack, and have identified the 21-year-old as the ideal candidate.

According to reports, Barcelona could launch a big-money move for Erling Haaland as they look to strengthen their squad. The Blaugrana are said to be prepared to back new manager Xavi by bringing in the prolific goalscorer.

One factor that could hinder Barcelona's efforts to sign Haaland from Dortmund is their ongoing financial woes. However, the La Liga giants could receive funds for the transfer, with the club set to take loans from HSBC, JP Morgan and Bank of America.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta also reportedly maintains a good relationship with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola. That could also help the club in their efforts to sign the centre-forward from Dortmund.

It is worth noting that Barcelona met Haaland's father Alfe-Inge and agent Mino Raiola last summer. The Camp Nou, though, was only one of several places the striker's representatives visited.

Alfe-Inge Haaland and Mino Raiola reportedly visited several top clubs last summer, including Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona face competition from Real Madrid for Erling Haaland

Barcelona are hopeful that loans from financial institutions, and president Laporta's good relationship with Raiola, would help them lure Erling Haaland to the Camp Nou. However, they could face stiff competition from Real Madrid for the Norwegian's signature, according to reports.

GOAL @goal Erling Haaland comes 11th in Ballon d'Or voting after his first nomination for the award.



𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙈𝘼𝙉𝙔 💪 Erling Haaland comes 11th in Ballon d'Or voting after his first nomination for the award.𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙈𝘼𝙉𝙔 💪 https://t.co/gw78OZrT3b

Carlo Ancelotti's side are also in the fray to sign Haaland next summer. Real Madrid appear determined to beat Barcelona to the former Red Bull Salzburg star's signature.

Also Read Article Continues below

Erling Haaland reportedly has a release clause in his contract with Dortmund that will only become active next summer. There have been suggestions that the release clause is €75 million, and could rise up to €90 million.

Edited by Bhargav