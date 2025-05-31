Barcelona to launch move for Arsenal star as Hansi Flick wants more firepower - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly plotting a move for Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian has been at the Emirates since arriving from Ituano in the summer of 2019.

Martinelli, 23, has come up through the ranks at the Gunners, making 225 appearances across competitions, contributing 51 goals and 29 assists. The Brazilian had an inconsistent 2024-25 campaign, though, registering 10 goals and six assists in 51 outings across competitions.

Although he's contracted to the Emirates till 2027, Martinelli has attracted the attention of Barca. As per SPORT (via Metro), Hansi Flick's side could turn to the Brazilian, as they are apparently not too keen on spending €40 million on Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

Martinelli's future at the Emirates appears doubtful, with former Gunners defender Nigel Winterburn telling best live Casinos (via Metro):

"His form has been a bit erratic this season. He definitely needs to get back to the consistent levels of performance that we’ve seen in the past that we know he can produce.

"However, it wouldn’t surprise me, if I’m honest, if Arsenal brought someone in on that left-hand side to be a challenge and eventually replace Martinelli next season."

As per Metro, apart from Barca, Martinelli has also had interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Season recap for Arsenal and Barcelona

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

While both Arsenal and Barcelona have had decent seasons, only the Blaugrana ended the season with silverware, bagging an incredible domestic treble in Hansi Flick's first season in charge.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners flattered to deceive once again, finishing second in the Premier League for the third straight year without seriously contending for the title. They fared well in Europe, though, eliminating holders Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals but fell to PSG in the last-four.

Barcelona, meanwhile, came close to contending for a third continental treble but fell agonisingly short, losing 4-3 in extra time at home, 7-6 on aggregate, to Inter Milan in the Champions League semis.

However, they were imperious in the three other competitions they entered, winning La Liga, Supercopa Espana and the Copa del Rey. Notably, they beat arch-rivals Real Madrid four times, including the finals of both domestic cups.

