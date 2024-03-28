Manchester United have reportedly entered the fray to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, a Barcelona target.

Kimmich, 29, has been a key player for Bayern this season, registering a goal and eight assists in 31 games across competitions. The lone goal - along with five assists - have come in 20 outings in the Bundesliga, where Bayern trail runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points with eight games remaining.

However, the German's future has been the subject of speculation, as he's yet to agree an extension despite approaching the final 12 months of his contract. The Blaugrana have been hot on his heels for a while, but their well-publicised financial woes mean they could realistically land the player only on a free transfer next year.

As per SPORT (via Barca Universal), the Red Devils have entered the fray for Kimmich as they seek to replace Casemiro, who has underwhelmed this season. Kimmich could be available for around €50 million, which shouldn't be problematic for United for a midfielder of the German's calibre.

However, that would also effectively rule Barca out of the race unless Kimmich sees out his final year at Bayern. The Bundesliga giants, though, might not allow their prized asset to leave for free in 2025, so they could cash in on him this summer.

What's next for Barcelona and Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United and Barcelona have had contrasting seasons. United have struggled to get going across competitions, finding themselves sixth in the Premier League, nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa but with a game in hand.

They are out of Europe after finishing last in their UEFA Champions League group and also faltered in their EFL Cup title defence. However, Ten Hag's side are into the FA Cup semifinals, where they play Coventry City next month.

Before that, though, the Red Devils are away at Brentford in the league on Saturday (March 30) as club football resumes after the international break.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are eight points off La Liga leaders Real Madrid with nine games remaining. Having lost the Supercopa Espana final and exited the Copa del Rey, Xavi's side are into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, where they play PSG.

Their recent form has been impressive, though - 10 games unbeaten across competitions - winning seven. Next up, they host Las Palmas in La Liga on Saturday as they seek to keep pace with Los Blancos.