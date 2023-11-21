Barcelona lining up move for Arsenal star after season-ending injury to Gavi: Reports

Barcelona and reportedly eyeing a move for Arsenal midfielder Jorginho in the January transfer window after Gavi recently suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The youngster suffered the setback in the first half of Spain's 3-1 Euro 2024 qualifying win against Georgia on Sunday (November 19). With the 19-year-old central midfielder set to miss the rest of the season, Barca are considering potential replacements.

SPORTbible says that the Blaugrana, who were linked with a move for Jorginho, could further their interest in January. However, the former Chelsea man wouldn't be a like-for-like replacement for Gavi, as he operates in a slightly deeper midfield role.

Although Jorginho has mostly been a squad player since his £12 million arrival from Chelsea in January, he has seen more game time recently. With Thomas Partey sidelined due to injury, the 31-year-old has started four of Arsenal's last five Premier League games.

With his contract expiring in the summer, Jorginho is expected to exit the Emirates in January next year. Given that he won't be a direct replacement for Gavi, it's likely that the Spanish giants could consider other options.

Arsenal and Barcelona eyeing Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal and Barcelona's interest in defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi has prompted Real Sociedad to look for potential replacements.

According to Caught Offside, the Spain international's transfer to a bigger club seems inevitable. It's believed that the player's contract has a €60 million release clause, which needs to be triggered to complete the deal.

The 24-year-old midfielder has featured in every La Liga game for Sociedad, bagging two goals and an assist. Since coming up the ranks, Zubimendi has managed 161 senior appearances, bagging six goals and seven assists across competitions.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen in the area, given Jorginho's potential departure in January and concerns over Thomas Partey's fitness. Although Declan Rice can perform the role, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has preferred using the ex-West Ham captain in a slightly advanced midfield position.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are looking for a better option compared to Oriol Romeu, who isn't a sure-shot starter at the moment.