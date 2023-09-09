Barcelona linked with surprise move for Liverpool target who has had 31 goal contributions in 43 games - Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are interested in signing Liverpool target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian is one of the most highly touted talents in world football at the moment.

Kvaratskhelia was phenomenal for Napoli last season as Luciano Spaletti's men won the Serie A title. Kvaratskhelia contributed 14 goals and provided 17 assists in 43 games across competitions last term.

The ambidextrous player is a top talent, and Liverpool have previously shown their interest in him. Barca, meanwhile, parted ways with the likes of Ansu Fati (loan), and Ez Abde in the summer, so they're looking to reinforce their attacking ranks. While they have brought in Joao Felix on loan, there's room for improvement. and Kvaratskhelia could be a great addition.

The player's agent recently said regarding Kvaratskhelia's potential move away from Napoli (as per Football Italia):

“Maybe one day when Kvara will be ready to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona, that will be evaluated in the future.”

Kvaratskhelia is contracted with Napoli till 2027 and has an estimated market value of €85 million.

Barcelona eyeing move for Liverpool Montevideo starlet Fabricio Diaz

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Fabricio Diaz, a Uruguayan midfielder who plays for Liverpool Montevideo. The 20-year-old operates in central midfield, and Barca have identified him as an option for the pivot position.

Diaz has made 16 appearances for his club this season, providing one assist. Addressing Barca's interest in him, the player said recently (as per FxCarve):

"It's a dream that a top club as big as Barca are eyeing me. It's really a fantastic feeling. I am calm about it all right now. I know that my agent will find the best option for me as soon as possible."

Barca have brought in Oriol Romeu as the legendary Sergio Busquets' replacement, who has joined Inter Miami on a free transfer this summer. The likes of Guido Rodriguez, Diaz and Jorginho are also on the club's shortlist as the Blaugrana look to reinforce the pivot position.