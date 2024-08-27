Barcelona and Liverpool set to lose out on 28-year-old star heavily linked with move to Saudi outfit: Reports

Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman, a Barcelona and Liverpool target, appears to be on the verge of a sensational move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal. Coman is on the exit ramp at the Allianz Arena, having fallen down the pecking order.

He has since been linked with a move to several clubs across Europe, with Barca and Liverpool being among them. Barca new boss Hansi Flick is an admirer of the French forward, having worked with him at Bayern Munich. The Reds, meanwhile, are eyeing the 28-year-old as they look to strengthen their attack.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Bayern have reached an agreement with Al-Hilal regarding Coman's transfer. The only thing that's preventing the deal from being ratified is Coman’s consent.

Coman doesn’t want to move to Saudi Arabia but could be tempted if no other option in Europe arises, as Barca and the Reds are not willing to cover a huge part of his wage demands.

Since joining Bayern, Coman has played an instrumental role in their domestic and continental success. His crowning moment came in 2020 when he scored the decisive goal in the UEFA Champions League final against PSG, securing Bayern’s sixth European title.

With his ability to stretch defences, Coman has been one of Bayern’s most reliable performers in crunch situations, contributing 64 goals and 66 assists in 296 games across competitions.

What's next for Barcelona and Liverpool?

Barcelona and Liverpool will have to explore alternative options to reinforce their roster. For the Spanish giants who are still dealing with financial constraints, missing out on Coman means they will have to look for other versatile players who can fit within their budget.

Meanwhile, the Merseyside club will have to turn their attention to other targets as well who could bring the same level of dynamism and pace that Coman would have provided.

Both clubs are in the race for Juventus’ Federico Chiesa. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the REds have reached out to Juve about the possibility of a deal.

However, the former Fiorentina man is interested in Barcelona, as per Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

