Barcelona looking to replace Ousmane Dembele with Bayern Munich star - Reports

Barcelona are eyeing Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele, according to French outlet Le 10 Sport (via ESPN).

Barcelona were interested in signing Kingsley Coman last season, but the move did not materialise. However, the 25-year-old Bayern Munich winger could be top of Joan Laporta's transfer list, as the Blaugrana are looking to offload Ousmane Dembele this summer.

The Blaugrana signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 on a £135 million transfer. However, the French international has been a disappointing signing, as he has missed a lot of games because of injury. Barcelona are looking to cash in on their big-money signing this summer instead of potentially losing Dembele on a free transfer next year when the 24-year-old's contract would expire.

Barcelona are interested in signing Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele, reports Le 10 Sport. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) June 19, 2021

Barcelona to battle against Premier League clubs to land Kingsley Coman

Barcelona are not the only team interested in signing Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich this summer. According to the aforementioned source, both Chelsea and Manchester United have shown interest in signing the 25-year-old French international.

Manchester United have been in search of a new winger for two seasons now. However, it looks like Coman would be their Plan-B if they fail to land Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea, meanwhile, want a winger to strengthen their attack. The Champions League winners are prepared to sell the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham, who are not in Thomas Tuchel's plans for next season.

Kingsley Coman (right) scored only seven goals last season. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Barcelona will be looking to use the money received from Dembele's transfer to sign Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich. The 24-year-old Frenchman will not come cheap, though, with Transfermarkt valuing Coman at €65 million. Due to Barcelona's current financial crisis, the club could be forced to sell some of their key players to strengthen their squad for next season.

Kingsley Coman has previously played for some of Europe's biggest clubs. The 24-year-old was a product of Paris Saint-Germain's youth academy before moving to Juventus. Coman then played in Turin for two seasons before joining Bayern Munich for €21 million.

Kingsley Coman is Xavi's dream signing for Barca https://t.co/frW4FZG8XB — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) June 13, 2021

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by BH