Barcelona made 3 failed attempts to sign 25-year-old midfielder - Reports

Barcelona reportedly made three attempts to sign Fabian Ruiz from Napoli between 2019 and 2021. However, they were thwarted by the Italian team on each occasion.

Ruiz, who moved to Naples from Real Betis in 2018, is one of the top midfielders in Serie A right now. Naturally a central midfielder, Ruiz also thrives as a defensive or attacking midfielder. His ball distribution is praiseworthy; he knows how to read the game, and has a knack of popping up in dangerous areas.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona were smitten by the 25-year-old back in 2019, and approached Napoli for a transfer. The Italian giants reportedly demanded around €80 million for Ruiz, which forced the Blaugrana to drop their pursuit of the player.

Barça tried to sign Fabián Ruíz on three occasions: 2019, 2020 and 2021. However, due to Napoli's economic demands, an agreement could never be reached with Napoli. The player's contract ends in 2023 and he wants to return to Spain.

The next year, then-Blaugrana manager Quique Setien gave Ruiz’s transfer his blessing, and the club made another approach for the midfielder. Unfortunately, Napoli’s asking price was still too high for the Blaugrana, and they could not help but return empty-handed.

The Blaugrana’s third attempt for Ruiz came in 2021, when Ronald Koeman was in charge of the club. Ruiz had not signed an extension with Napoli, which gave the Camp Nou outfit hope in his pursuit.

Nevertheless, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis demanded €50-60 million for the player, which exceeded Barcelona’s valuation of the player. The Blaugrana even considered sending Miralem Pjanic in the other direction to secure Ruiz, but Napoli were not interested in a swap.

The Spain international still hasn’t extended his contract with the Partenopei, and is set to become a free agent next summer. The midfielder, though, is likely to leave the club this year.

Fabian Ruiz could be Sergio Busquets’ successor at Barcelona

Napoli midfield maestro Fabian Ruiz has all the qualities to thrive at a club like the Blaugrana.

He is calm and collected on the ball, always puts his team first, and is an excellent distributor of the ball. Under Xavi Hernandez, he could take his game to another level, and form an enviable partnership with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong.

With Busquets nearing the end of his career, Ruiz could just be the player the Blaugrana need.

Pedri: "Napoli have a great midfield, I know Fabian (Ruiz), with whom I get along very well from the national team. They have a great team. We know how they play and it is especially worrying how they go on the counterattack. We have to control the match."

Considering Ruiz is eager to move out of Naples, so the Blaugrana could make another effort this summer to land the player, and negotiate an agreeable transfer fee. The Blaugrana might be fourth-time lucky, and land their man.

