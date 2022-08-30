Barcelona make 30-year-old Borussia Dortmund star their priority target in closing days of transfer window - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier, who has been identified as their top target in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Meunier, who has two years left on his contract at Signal Iduna Park, shot to fame with his performances for Belgian side Club Brugge. After a trophy-laden four-season spell at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), he joined Dortmund on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

A first-team regular for Belgium with 56 international caps, the 30-year-old is known for his all-round skills on the right flank. He has registered three goals and seven assists in 63 games across competitions for the Edin Terzic-managed side.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have established contact with Meunier's representatives ahead of a potential summer move. The report also adds that the player has intimated his desire to play for the Blaugrana in the 2022-23 season to his current club.

The Blaugrana are expected to offer a three-year contract to the defender with an option to extend for another year. They are also aiming to use out-of-favour right-back Sergino Dest as a bargaining chip in a potential deal with Dortmund.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, a permanent transfer of Meunier hinges on the successful sale of Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Dutch forward Memphis Depay.

The Blaugrana have made six major additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. They have signed Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie and Pablo Torre for a combined sum of over £140 million.

Barcelona, who have seven points from three La Liga outings, will next face Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Saturday (September 3).

Barcelona set to facilitate five exits and complete Marcos Alonso's signing

According to reputed journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona are set to confirm the departures of as many as five players and the arrival of three new ones in the closing days of the transfer window.

Aubameyang, Dest, Martin Braithwaite, Miralem Pjanic and Abde Ezzalzouli are set to leave the club on August 30. Meanwhile, Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso and a right-back are set to arrive in the coming days.

In addition to the two full-backs, another unnamed player has also been tipped to join the Blaugrana. The journalist labelled the unknown player as 'the icing on the cake' in his report.

