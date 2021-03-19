Barcelona manager Ronaldo Koeman eager to add Dutch star to squad: Reports

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was desperate to bring Memphis Depay to the Camp Nou last summer before the move broke down; but the Dutchman retained his interest in his compatriot.

According to reports, Koeman has now contacted Depay’s team to enquire about Depay's availability in the summer. The Barcelona manager has reportedly also asked the Dutchman to refrain from entering into talks with any other club in the meantime. The Barcelona manager has assured Depay that if he remains at the Camp Nou, he will do his best to get a deal done for the player.

The former Manchester United winger joined Lyon in January 2017 and has enjoyed a renaissance with the Ligue 1 giants. In 168 appearances, Depay has found the back of the net 69 times. This season, he has recorded 15 goals from 30 games and has been one of the most productive players in Europe. Barcelona have kept a close eye on the player, with Koeman believing Depay could be perfect for his squad.

The former Netherlands boss had acquired a first-hand view of the Dutch winger during their time together with the national team.

Koeman was impressed with what he saw and was eager for a reunion with Depay at Barcelona after he took charge in last summer. The player also had his heart set on a move to the Camp Nou, but a deal failed to materialise. However, the Blaugrana remain interested in his services, especially with Depay's evolving contract situation at Lyon.

Depay is now into the final six months of his contract at Lyon. Unless he signs an extension, the Dutchman will be a free agent in the summer. That would definitely suit Barcelona, whose financial constraints could force them to operate on a tight budget in the upcoming transfer window.

New Barcelona president could have final say on Depay transfer

Barcelona are already looking ahead to the next season. New president Joan Laporta has been tasked with helping the club return to their dominating best.

While Depay could be among the players joining the Blaugrana, nothing is certain yet. Despite Koeman’s interest in the player, the final decision in the matter will be taken by Laporta.

The Blaugrana continue to be in the hunt for the La Liga title this season.

Barcelona are four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid at the moment. Koeman will be acutely aware that getting his hands on the coveted trophy would aid him in securing Depay's services in the summer.