Barcelona manager Xavi and president Joan Laporta in disagreement and cold war over future of superstar - Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona president Joan Laporta and club coach Xavi Hernandez are in a cold war over the future of club captain Sergio Busquets.

Busquets is in the final year of his contract with the Blaugrana and is linked with a move to thhe MLS. Laporta and Blaugranas' hierarchy believe that the 34-year-old's best years are behind him.

To add to that, the superstar midfielder's salary is one of the highest in the club's wage bill. Getting rid of him would give the board a chance to ease some financial burden. They have already started looking for a replacement for Busquets. Martin Zubimendi and Ruben Neves are among the players the Blaugrana are courting at the moment.

Xavi, though, sees Busquets as an indispensable part of the team. He's adamant that his former teammate is still the best player to operate in the pivot position. His difference in opinion with Laporta is the main reason of the cold war between the two parties.

Sphera Sports @SpheraSports Sergio Busquets y la sangre fría Sergio Busquets y la sangre fría https://t.co/ikwqbyR9Zj

Busquets has been a legend for Barcelona. Since making his debut in 2008, he has made 696 appearances for the club and won 32 trophies. Xavi's side will return to action on December 31 when they take on Espanyol in a La Liga home clash.

Sergio Busquets could renew Barcelona deal

Sergio Busquets looked almost on his way out of the club. The legendary midfielder also announced his retirement from the Spanish national team after Luis Enrique's side were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in the Round of 16.

However, according to MD, Busquets has changed his mind and might renew his Barcelona deal. Despite his age, Busquets remains one of the most technically gifted players at the club.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Xavi during the Barça documentary: "I asked Busquets if there were rules here, and he said there weren't. That is the first thing we have to change." Xavi during the Barça documentary: "I asked Busquets if there were rules here, and he said there weren't. That is the first thing we have to change." https://t.co/8GA9n3kXIv

With the likes of Pedri and Gavi operating beside him, Busquets' veteran presence would be crucial for the club. The midfielder's experience would also give Xavi the chance to mold potential new arrivals like Zubimendi into the club's playing philosophy.

