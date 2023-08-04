Barcelona need to pay €54.6 million for 2022 FIFA World Cup winner as they look to sign new defender – Reports

Barcelona reportedly have to dish out €54.6 million to sign Villarreal defender Juan Foyth ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Xavi Hernandez's side are on the hunt for a first-team right-back, as Jules Kounde is deemed as a stop-gap solution in the position. Their alternative options, Sergi Roberto and Sergino Dest, are also not regarded as good enough options.

Hence, Barcelona have been in pursuit of two defenders - Foyth and Manchester City's Joao Cancelo. They have reportedly launched enquiries to know about their availability and price.

Now, according to SPORT, Villarreal have informed the Blaugrana that they will only part ways with Foyth if the player's release clause of €54.6 million is triggered. The Yellow Submarine are believed to be not in a position of desperation, having raised around €110 million in sales.

Foyth, who has a deal till 2026 at the Estadio de la Ceramica, could be a first-team starter at Barcelona. However, he's thought to respect his brilliant relationship with the Yellow Submarine and will not force a transfer.

A defensive-minded full-back, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has emerged as a key starter at Villarreal in the last two seasons. The 25-year-old has netted three goals and laid out five assists in 100 games across competitions, winning the UEFA Europa League.

Foyth, who turned his loan spell from Tottenham Hotspur into a permanent one for €15 million in 2021, is unlikely to secure a transfer to Barcelona this summer. He's expected to stay at his current club, with the La Liga champions hoping to finalise a loan deal for Cancelo.

Barcelona could offer Ferran Torres to sign Juan Foryth

According to AS reporter Javi Miguel, the Blaugrana could include out-of-favour forward Ferran Torres in a potential player-plus-cash deal to rope in Juan Foyth this month. They would, however, only consider making the bid if they fail to snap up Joao Cancelo.

Torres, 23, has struggled at the reigning La Liga champions since arriving from Manchester City for €55 million in 2022. He has failed to cement a starting spot due to a string of below-par performances last season.

A right-footed versatile attacker blessed with pace and shooting, the 35-cap Spain international started only 18 of his 45 appearances past term. He registered seven goals and three assists across competitions.