Barcelona new signing could leave and return to former club on loan - Reports

Barcelona new boy Pablo Torre does not wish to play in the third division and could be loaned out to his former club Racing Santander, according to Ara’s Sergi Escudero.

The Blaugrana signed Torre for €5 million from Santander in July this year, registering him as a Barca Atletic player. However, the total transfer fee could climb to €20 million if the 19-year-old meets some targets with the first team.

He was included in Xavi’s squad for the pre-season tour of the United States but rarely played. With competition for places fierce in the middle of the park at the Camp Nou, Torre’s fate is unlikely to improve in the coming days.

total Barça @totalBarca A bit of a bombshell today, as Pablo Torre revealed that he would rather go out on loan than play for Barça Atletic. A bit of a bombshell today, as Pablo Torre revealed that he would rather go out on loan than play for Barça Atletic. https://t.co/Y9CJX3wuGR

According to the aforementioned report, Torre could play for Barca Atletic, who play in the third division of Spanish football. The player, however, is not open to the arrangement, as he does not see himself dropping down to the third division. So, a loan transfer is seemingly the only option at this point, with the young midfielder valueing a return to his old club.

The Blaugrana have reportedly not had a conversation with the player about his future, as the club are still monitoring the developments in the first team. However, they are aware of Torre’s reluctance to play in the third division as they mull an acceptable solution to all parties.

The teenager recorded ten goals and 11 assists in 34 games for Santander last season. He has signed a four-year contract with Barcelona this summer.

Robert Lewandowski endures frustrating competitive debut for Barcelona

Xavi’s Barcelona kicked off their 2022-23 La Liga campaign with a home game against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday (August 14). The Blaugrana were suffocated by their visitors as the game ended goalless.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Barcelona signed Lewandowski and Raphinha, renewed Dembele’s contract, but still couldn't score against Rayo Vallecano Barcelona signed Lewandowski and Raphinha, renewed Dembele’s contract, but still couldn't score against Rayo Vallecano 😤 https://t.co/XA7jjbCkrq

Robert Lewandowski made his competitive debut for his new club at the Camp Nou as he got his first taste of Spanish football.

The Poland international had five shots, only one of which was on target, missed a big chance, and lost possession 13 times. He played the entire game but didn't produce anything to write home about.

