Barcelona News Roundup: Winger attracting interest from Chelsea, Laporta opens talks with Alaba's representatives, and more - 8th March 2021

With their presidential election done and dusted, Barcelona will hope to move forward in the coming months ahead of a crucial summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Barcelona news as on 8th March, 2021:

Barcelona sensation Ansu Fati on Liverpool’s radar

As per former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore, the Reds have Barcelona's Ansu Fati on their radar. Liverpool, who have struggled massively this year after a good end to 2020, have been linked with several big-name players.

Without Champions League football, it could be difficult to attract good players. However, Barcelona sensation Ansu Fati could be a good investment, as he is very young.

LFC front 3 have won the lot and may fancy Madrid, Bayern or Juve for a new challenge



So don't discount an overhaul being at least being whispered at LFC.



Haaland, Grealish, Fati ( Barca completely skint) Boadu ( couple of Dutch coaches i know love this kid) all on a list. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) March 7, 2021

The 18-year old has impressed for Barcelona whenever he has been given a chance. But it remains to be seen if he will be given a sustained run in the Blaugrana first team next season.

Barcelona are struggling financially. So if they hope to keep Lionel Messi and strengthen the rest of their team, they might have to sell some players to generate the requisite funds.

Fati, one of the best teenagers in world football, has a release clause of £344 million. But he is unlikely to cost that much money, though.

Barcelona begin talks to sign David Alaba

David Alaba is yet to decide where he will play next season. The Bayern Munich defender will be out of contract this summer and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City.

As per AS, Barcelona have moved ahead in the race to sign the Belgian, as new president Joan Laporta has reportedly opened up talks with Alaba’s representatives.

There were various reports in January that claimed Alaba's move to Real Madrid was all but made, but nothing has been confirmed by the club yet.

Barcelona are looking to sign several free agents this summer, with the likes of Eric Garcia, Georginio Wijnaldum and Sergio Aguero all on their transfer list.

Ilaix Moriba attracting interest from Chelsea

Talented Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba put in another good display for the team during Sunday’s 2-0 win against Osasuna.

His energetic displays in midfield have earned him some plaudits this season, and Chelsea are reportedly taking notice of his development. As per Sport (via Football. London), Chelsea are trying to distract Moriba from signing a long-term contract with Barcelona, with whom his current deal expires in 2022.

Moriba has made three appearances for Barcelona in La Liga this season and has scored once in the process.