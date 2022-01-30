Barcelona offered chance to sign 33-year-old striker - Reports

Former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has been linked with a move to Barcelona. The Blaugrana are keen to add a striker to their squad before the ongoing transfer window closes.

According to Sport, Costa has revealed his desire to return to La Liga. The striker's contract with Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro has been terminated, making him a free agent.

Barcelona have been looking to sign a top striker since Sergio Aguero was forced into early retirement after being diagnosed with heart arrhythmia. The Blaugrana signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a deal worth €55 million and Adama Traore on loan from Wolves till the end of the season.

They have been linked with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and are reportedly in negotiations with the Gunners regarding a move for the Gabon striker. The Blaugrana could consider a move for Costa if a move for Aubameyang doesn't materialise.

barcacentre @barcacentre Diego Costa is an option for Barcelona to arrive on a free deal in the coming days. [sport] Diego Costa is an option for Barcelona to arrive on a free deal in the coming days. [sport] https://t.co/n5l1BkXAlA

Costa joined Atletico Mineiro from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2021. He scored five goals and provided one assist in 19 games across competitions, helping them win the Brasileirao and the Brazilian Cup.

Despite signing Torres and Traore, the Blaugrana need an out-and-out striker, as the likes of Luuk de Jong and Martin Braithwaite have failed to deliver the goods. Moreover, Ansu Fati is set to face a long spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Meanwhile, Dembele has just six months left in his contract with the club. He has been strongly linked with a move away from the Camp Nou in recent weeks.

Barcelona have made progress under Xavi Hernandez

Deportivo Alaves vs FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Despite being knocked out of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, the Blaugrana have lost just once in nine games under Xavi Hernandez.

They have climbed to fifth place in the La Liga table, showing signs of improvement. The Blaugrana also signed two young prospects in Torres and Traore, who should provide another dimension to their attack.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Blaugrana's young talents like Pedri, Gavi and Ronald Araujo are also thriving under Xavi, which augurs well for the future.

Edited by Bhargav