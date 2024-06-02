Barcelona planning to make 3 major signings in the summer - Reports

Barcelona are making plans for three major signings in the summer transfer window after they finished the season without a trophy. Real Madrid have just won their 15th Champions League trophy, and according to El Nacional, that has spurred Barca president Joan Laporta into action.

The Blaugrana only recently sacked Xavi Hernandez after the manager and the board did a number of u-turns regarding his exit. They have now signed German tactician Hansi Flick as their next manager, and the club are looking to make important signings to ensure the new head coach's success.

The three major signings being looked at are Bayern Munich superstar Joshua Kimmich, Bayer Leverkusen talent Florian Wirtz and Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Kimmich helped Bayern reach the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, while Wirtz guided Leverkusen to an unbeaten domestic season. Nico Williams, meanwhile, made 16 goal contributions in 31 La Liga games last season.

The report from El Nacional claims that all three players could be interested in a potential move from their respective clubs this summer. However, it's uncertain how Barcelona would be able to afford any of them. The Bluagrana remain mired in financial mismanagement, which has led to a monetary crisis in recent years.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong shares fitness update ahead of Euro 2024

Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong has provided a fitness update ahead of joining the Netherlands in their quest to win the Euros this summer. He has been out of contention since he being taken off on a stretcher in the 3-2 loss to Real Madrid in April.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, the midfielder said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I am prepared to take certain risks for a European Championship with the Dutch team, but the most important thing for me is that it does not become a chronic ankle injury.

“That is not the case yet, and that is why I have not had surgery on the ankle. Yes, it is my third ankle injury this season, also on the same ankle, but there is no instability. Only the second time I may have returned too early and the injury was still in my head.”

There are no certainties that De Jong will be able to start the Netherlands' first game against Poland on June 16. He will hope that he can help their cause and return to Barcelona stronger for next season.