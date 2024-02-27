Barcelona plot shock move for ex-Manchester United star as a free agent: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, who left Old Trafford on a free transfer last summer.

De Gea, 33, was at Old Trafford for 12 years, keeping 190 clean sheets in 545 appearances cross competitions. In what turned out to be his last season at the club in 2022-23, the Spaniard made an impressive 58 appearances, keeping 25 shutouts as the Red Devils ended a six-year title drought by winning the EFL Cup.

However, the Spaniard was let go by manager Erik ten Hag and hasn't joined any club since then. Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal) have reported that Barca are keeping tabs on the custodian.

It's pertinent to note De Gea is not the only 'keeper the reigning La Liga champions are targeting, with Lazio's on-loan custodian Luis Maximiano being another option. Moreover, De Gea might not be interested in playing second-fiddle to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, considering the uncertain future of No. 2 Inaki Pena.

What's next for Barcelona and Manchester United?

Barcelona and Manchester United are in the midst of contrasting seasons. While Barca are third in La Liga after 26 games, eight points off leaders Real Madrid, United are sixth, 16 points off pacesetters Liverpool after 26 games in the Premier League.

The two clubs have also had contrasting fortunes in Europe. While Xavi's side won their UEFA Champions League group - finishing ahead of FC Porto on better head-to-head record, United finished last in a group containing Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Barca are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions - winning four - since a 5-3 home defeat to Villarreal in the league last month. They next play Athletic Bilbao away in La Liga on Sunday (March 3).

Meanwhile, Manchester United saw their seven-game unbeaten start to 2024 end with a 2-1 Premier League loss at home to Fulham at the weekend. Up next, Erik ten Hag's side take on Nottingham Forest away in the FA Cup fifth round on Wedensday (February 28).