Barcelona plot surprise loan move to sign 30-year-old Arsenal star: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a loan move for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in the January transfer window.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana are looking to bolster their defensive midfield with an experienced and aggressive player. However, Partey has been injury-prone since his arrival at the Emirates from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020 for a reported €50 million.

He missed 21 games for club and country during the 2020-21 season and was sidelined for 18 in the next campaign. The 30-year-old Ghana international managed a relatively positive season in 2022-23, missing four games due to injury. However, he has appeared only four times in the Premier League this season and is out due to a hamstring problem.

Although Declan Rice's arrival has provided assurance in the No. 6 role, Partey is still a prized asset in the position for the north Londoners. With the Gunners atop the standings after 17 games, Mikel Arteta and Co. will look to hold on to the 30-year-old (via Gooner Talk).

Once Partey returns, he could occupy the defensive midfield position, allowing Rice to venture further forward. The Ghanian has made 104 appearances for Arsenal across competitions, bagging five goals and four assists.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are fourth in La Liga, nine points behind surprise leaders Girona, so Partey may choose to remain at the Emirates. Moreover, the player will be headed for the African Cup of Nations in January.

Arsenal could sign Ferran Torres from Barcelona in January

Ferran Torres

Arsenal could reportedly turn their attention to signing Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres should they fail to negotiate a deal with Brentford for Ivan Toney. The Gunners are looking for attacking firepower owing to Gabriel Jesus' injury woes, which has seen the Brazilian miss 10 games this season.

Torres has not lived up to expectations after joining Barca from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 for a reported €55 million. He has managed 93 appearances for the Blaugrana, bagging 20 goals and 12 assists across competitions.

This season, the Spain international has seen just seven starts in La Liga and three in the UEFA Champions League, one of which was a dead rubber. Given the situation, Torres may choose to return to the Premier League with the Gunners.

The 23-year-old attacker is experienced in English football, having made 43 appearances for the Cityzens and scoring 16 goals.