Barcelona plot surprise move for 21-year-old to bolster defence - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign Almeria full-back Marc Pubill. The 21-year-old has been with Almeria since last season after arriving from Levante.

In 24 games across comeptitions, Pubill has contributed a goal and three assists, with all of those goal contributions came in La Liga, where Almeria finished 19th to get relegated.

While Pubill is contracted with the Segunda Division side till 2029, he has attracted interest from Barca, as per Carrusel Deportivo (via Barca Universal). The Blaugrana are said to be looking to seal the move before the summer transfer window closes.

The 21-year-old was a part of the Spain U-23 side that won the gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, beating hosts France in the final. As per Carrusel Deportivo, Cubill is one of two players - the other being Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa - being considered by Barca, as they have €18 million in their kitty due to their pending trial with Nike.

However, with Hansi Flick's side struggling with FFP rules, deal for Pubill is far from a foregone conclusion. On the field, though, Barca have made a good start, winning their opening two games to lead the La Liga standings, two points ahead of defending champions and arch-rivals Real Madrid (4).

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick

Barcelona have made a good start to life under new boss Hansi Flick, who has replaced the legandary Xavi Hernandez this summer. The Blaugrana beat Valencia 2-1 in their La Liga opener.

After Hugo Duro had given the hosts a 44th-minute lead, Robert Lewandowski restored parity for Flick's side in the sixth minute of first-half added time. The former Bayern Munich hitman struck again four minutes into the second period as Barca held on to make a winning start to their league campaign.

In their next La Liga outing - first at home - Flick's side replicated the same scoreline. After the 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal had fired them into the lead after 24 minutes against Athletic Bilbao, the reigning Copa del Rey winners hit back through Oihan Sancet's penalty 18 minutes later.

However, Lewandowski ensured that Barca would have the last laugh, finding the back of the Athletic net 15 minutes from time to make it two wins in two for the Blaugarana. He's now up to three goals in two outings this season.

Barca next take on Rayo Vallecano away on Tuesday (August 27) before hosting Real Valladolid four days later.

