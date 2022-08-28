Barcelona plotting surprise move for West Ham United star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering a late move for West Ham United midfielder Pablo Fornals.

According to Fichajes.net, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been the La Liga giants' top transfer target recently. However, the Portuguese star is unlikely to leave the reigning Premier League champions this summer, which could force Xavi Hernandez's side to consider alternate options.

Fornals has emerged as a back-up option. The 26-year-old joined West Ham from Villarreal in the summer of 2019 for £24 million. He endured a difficult first season with the Hammers but has become a key player in the last two seasons.

Fornals enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign. He bagged six goals and seven assists in 54 appearances across competitions as West Ham finished seventh in the league and reached the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have bolstered their defence by signing Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde. They have also strengthened their attack by acquiring Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. They snapped up Franck Kessie but need another midfielder to add goals and creativity in midfield.

Fornals could be open to joining Barcelona as he approaches the peak of his career. He could be available for £30-35 million.

Will West Ham United part ways with Barcelona target Pablo Fornals?

Is Pablo Fornals on his way out of West Ham?

Despite Pablo Fornals' importance at the London Stadium, West Ham could part ways with him, as they are close to signing Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The Hammers have reached an agreement with Lyon over a £51 million deal, including add-ons, for the 25-year-old (as per Sky Sports). Paqueta was Lyon's standout player last season, bagging 11 goals and seven assists in 44 games across competitions.

Paqueta is likely to become West Ham's record signing and is expected to replace Fornals in the starting lineup. That could open the door for the latter to join the Blaugrana.

