Barcelona prepared to sell 28-year-old star in January - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sell forward Memphis Depay in the winter transfer window.

The 28-year-old Dutchman has played just 131 minutes this season across competitions and has scored once in three appearances. After Pablo Torre, who is on the fringes of the first team, Depay has played the least minutes of any outfield Barcelona player this campaign.

As per Spanish outlet AS, the Blaugrana are looking to sell him in January. While Depy's performances have been poor, his injury management hasn't helped either. The club aren't pleased that Depay has been out of action since the end of September. He suffered an injury that he was supposed to recover from in a month. However, the Dutchman took longer than expected and even asked to leave for the 2022 FIFA World Cup earlier than scheduled.

Another reason why the La Liga giants want to offload Depay in January is that they don't want to lose him for nothing when his contract expires next summer. They're looking to get around €5 million from his sale in January. The price could go up depending on his performances for Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝘂𝗽 bound!



is in Netherlands' squad for the World Cup!



Good luck, Memphis!

Chelsea were interested in signing Depay in the summer, but the former Manchester United man refused to leave the Camp Nou. He has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 41 games for the Blaugrana since arriving from Olympique Lyon in 2021.

Barcelona interested in signing Josko Gvardiol as Gerard Pique's replacement

As per SPORT (via GOAL), the Blaugrana are interested in signing RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol as the retired Gerard Pique's replacement.

The club legend retired midseason, playing his final game for the club before the FIFA World Cup break. The Spaniard played 616 games for Barcelona, helping them win numerous trophies.

The Blaugrana have now identified Gvardiol as his replacement. The Croatian centre-back has become a key part of Leipzig's defence, playing 65 games since arriving in 2021. As per Team Talk, Barcelona may have to compete with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to sign Gvardiol.

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



Superb progressive passing & programmed to bring the ball out, he's forever minded to dictate the game from deep.



No wonder



#TheRadar | #WorldCup2022 Everybody wants a central defender like Josko Gvardiol.

The Blues made a €90 million bid for him in the summer, but Leipzig refused to let him go. Chelsea will look to come for him again in the summer.

