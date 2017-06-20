Reports: Barcelona preparing 'cash+player' bid for Arsenal star

Ernesto Valverde could make his first signing in a few weeks.

Ernesto Valverde is making his move in the transfer window

What’s the story?

FC Barcelona will step up their pursuit for Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in the coming weeks, according to the Mirror. Ernesto Valverde has identified the former La Masia product as the solution to Barcelona’s problems down the right hand side of the pitch and will look to use Rafinha as leverage and offer an extra £20m in an attempt to try and tempt Arsenal to let the player return to his former club.

Bellerin is currently playing for the Spain U-21 side in the European championship and was asked about his future after his side’s 5-0 drubbing of Macedonia. "I am totally focused on the U21 team and I do not think about anything beyond the European Championships," he said.

In case you didn’t know...

Bellerin could make a return to the Nou Camp

Bellerin has been linked with a move away from the Emirates for quite some time now and with Valverde looking to seek replacements to try and mount a serious challenge for the league title as well as in Europe in the coming season, a move could well be on the cards.

Recent reports have also suggested that the player has purchased a house in Barcelona and his parents, who lived in London, have already moved back to Spain.

The Catalans know that Arsenal won’t let Bellerin leave for silly money and hence they are willing to offer Rafinha as a part of the deal. The versatile Brazilian has not been able to tie down a regular spot at Nou Camp and is reportedly angling for a move away from Spain in search of better playing time. The 24-year-old still has a lot to offer and Barcelona believe that they can persuade Arsene Wenger into accepting the cash+player bid for the full-back.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona have a serious void to fill at right side of defence after the departure of Dani Alves on a free transfer to Juventus last summer. The club have struggled with the likes of Sergi Roberto and Aleix Vidal trying to fit in and would ideally want a better upgrade for the position if they are to be champions of Spain and Europe again.

However, Bellerin has six years remaining on his contract and has already admitted that he won’t force his way out of the club which means that Barcelona will have to make a concrete offer that can lure the Gunners into letting go of one of their star players.

What’s next?

Bellerin is currently representing the Spain U-21 side in the Euro championship at Poland and his former club might have to wait a little longer to try and work things out with the player who is determined to do a commendable job for his country in the tournament.

Author’s take

A move back to the Nou Camp seems ideal for both parties considering the fact that Bellerin could be the answer to Barcelona’s defensive woes and he will surely have a better chance of making the Spain national team squad for the World Cup in Russia next year.