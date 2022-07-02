Barcelona reach agreement with Leeds to sign Chelsea target Raphinha despite offer from another Premier League club - Reports

According to journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona have agreed a transfer fee with Leeds United for Chelsea target Raphinha. The Blaugrana will pay the fee in three instalments as the Brazilian looks to join them this summer.

Newcastle United also made an offer for Raphinha last night (June 30). However, it is likely the Brazilian could move to the Camp Nou. According to another report by Romero, the transfer fee is set to be around €60 million, with a salary of €6 million net per season.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Chelsea were prepared to pay Leeds €60m in one payment, but when Barcelona offered €60m in three instalments for Raphinha, Leeds accepted Barça's offer.



Raphinha was impressive last season for Leeds, helping them avoid relegation on the final day. He registered 11 goals and three assists in 35 Premier League games.

That explains the interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona for him. As per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Leeds had an agreement in place with the Blues for £60 million. However, manager Thomas Tuchel's side needed to agree on personal terms with Raphinha and his agent Deco, who's a former Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder.

As per Romano, the Brazilian had an agreement on personal terms with the Blaugrana four months ago. However, their financial woes haven't allowed them o match Leeds' asking price.

As per the aforementioned Romero report, though, it seems they now have an agreement in place, and Raphinha could join the Blaugrana this summer.

Chelsea and Barcelona in competition for players this summer

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are set to sign former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen on a free transfer this summer. They are set to announce his signing after the Danish centre-back's contract with the Blues expired last month.

According to another report by Romano, the La Liga giants are also trying to sign Blues left-back Marcos Alonso and defender Cesar Azpilicueta. The former has already agreed on personal terms with Barcelona, while Azpilicueta has a two-year deal offer.

Barça are waiting for final price tag - while Azpilicueta has still Barcelona two-year deal bid available. Marcos Alonso has confirmed again to Chelsea his plan to leave the club this summer. Barcelona have already reached an agreement on personal terms with Marcos.Barça are waiting for final price tag - while Azpilicueta has still Barcelona two-year deal bid available. Marcos Alonso has confirmed again to Chelsea his plan to leave the club this summer. Barcelona have already reached an agreement on personal terms with Marcos. 🇪🇸 #CFC Barça are waiting for final price tag - while Azpilicueta has still Barcelona two-year deal bid available.

As many as three Blues defenders could be seen in Blaugrana colours next season. Moreover, as aforementioned, the two clubs are also engaged in the battle for Raphinha.

As per Sport Bible, both clubs will also be in competition for the signature of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. It will be interesting to see if there are any more common players the two clubs could target this summer.

