Barcelona reach agreement in principle to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keen to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer. The Polish striker is seeking a new challenge, with his contract with Bayern Munich expiring next summer.

According to Sportitalia, the Blaugrana have reached an agreement in principle with the 33-year-old striker for a move to the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana will need to begin talks with Bayern regarding the player's transfer, though. The German club may not part ways with Lewandowski if they fail to sign an adequate replacement.

Lewandowski has evolved into one of the best strikers in the game's history while at Bayern Munich. He has scored 339 goals in 366 appearances across competitions. The 33-year-old has won seven Bundesliga titles, three DFB Pokals and a Champions League title with Bayern.

He has topped the Bundesliga scoring charts six times and won the league's Player of the Year award twice. The Pole has scored an incredible 45 goals in 37 appearances across competitions this season.

According to the Daily Mail, Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid recently. However, he could be open to joining Barcelona due to the progress the club have made under manager Xavi. Barcelona are third in the La Liga table and reached the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.

The club signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore in January and are eager to bolster their attack this summer. They are interested in Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

However, Dortmund are likely to demand over €100 million for the Norwegian, which could be a deal breaker for the Blaugrana. The club have, therefore, switched their focus to Lewandowski, who could be available for around €50 millon..

Memphis Depay could leave if Barcelona sign Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona will need to sell players to create space to accommodate Lewandowski's wages. Dutch forward Memphis Depay could be the one to make way for the Bayern Munich star this summer.

The former Manchester United star joined the Blaugrana on a free transfer last summer. He enjoyed an impressive start to his 2021-22 campaign but has had his campaign plagued by hamstring and achilles tendon injuries. Nevertheless, Depay has scored 10 goals in 29 appearances this season.

He has fallen down the pecking order at the Camp Nou since the arrival of Torres and Aubameyang, though. Lewandowski's potential arrival could see Depay slip even further and force him to seek a move away from the club.

