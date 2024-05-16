Barcelona reach agreement with veteran star over one-year contract extension: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement to extend the contract of veteran midfielder Sergi Roberto. The 32-year-old has spent his entire senior career at the Camp Nou since 2010.

Roberto has played a bit-part role for Xavi's side this season, featuring just 22 games across competitions, starting 13 times, contributing three goals and two assists.

The Spaniard was in the final few weeks of his current deal, and there were reports that he could seek a new challenge abroad. However, Reshad Rahman (via GBSans) has reported that the Blaugrana have reached an agreement with Roberto to extend his stay at the club for another season.

There will be no option to extend it, though, and it's unclear whether Roberto will feature more prominently next season, especially as Xavi has agreed to stay beyond this summer.

Roberto has had a storied career at Barcelona, contributing 19 goals and 42 assists in 371 games across competitions.

He has won seven La Liga, two UEFA Champions League and six Copa del Rey trophies, among others, including the 2014-15 continental treble, the club's second such accomplishment.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barca boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona have had an underwhelming campaign, as they are set to end the season without silverware. Xavi's side failed to defend their Supercopa Espana and La Liga titles.

The Blaugrana did reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, where they squandered a 4-2 aggregate lead at home to lose 5-4 to the Ligue 1 champions. In the Copa del Rey as well, they also reached the quarterfinals but fell to Athletic Bilbao.

After their La Liga title defence came to an end following a 4-2 defeat at Girona, Xavi's side saw off Real Sociedad 2-0 at home last weekend. They next take on Almeria away in the league on Thursday (May 16).

The Blaugrana host Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (May 19) before ending their La Liga campaign six days later at Sevilla.