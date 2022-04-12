Barcelona ready to offer €35-40 million annual salary for superstar striker - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly preparing an offer for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

The Blaugrana have made no secret of their desire to sign a world-class striker and could attempt to sign the Polish hitman this summer. According to Sky Germany, the La Liga giants are ready to offer the 33-year-old a €35-40 million annual gross salary package for two or three years.

Lewandowski joined Bayern on a free transfer in the summer of 2014, scoring 340 goals in 369 appearances across competitions. He has won seven Bundesliga, three DFB Pokal and a UEFA Champions League title. The Pole has twice been the Bundesliga Player of the Season and has won the Bundesliga top goalscorer award six times.

His contract expires next summer. Lewandowski wants to stay with the Bavarian giants, but the two parties have been unable to reach an agreement over the length of the contract. Recent reports suggest the Pole is open to joining Barcelona.

The Blaugrana have climbed to second place in the La Liga table despite their dismal start to the 2021-22 campaign. They are seemingly heading in the right direction under Xavi Hernandez and are likely to back the Spaniard in the transfer market this summer.

Barcelona were linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland but could struggle to meet the German club's €100 million valuation of the striker. So Lewandowski has emerged as the club's top transfer target. Xavi's side are willing to meet his salary demands due to the sponsorships, shirt sales and media attention he could bring.

Barça are in contact with his agent, Lewandowski asks for a three year deal - but nothing has been agreed yet. Bayern have received no communication from Robert Lewandowski and still want him to stay. He’s well informed on Barcelona by asking some players, Xavi wants himBarça are in contact with his agent, Lewandowski asks for a three year deal - but nothing has been agreed yet. Bayern have received no communication from Robert Lewandowski and still want him to stay. He’s well informed on Barcelona by asking some players, Xavi wants him 🇵🇱 #FCBBarça are in contact with his agent, Lewandowski asks for a three year deal - but nothing has been agreed yet. https://t.co/Bx2SavTta6

Robert Lewandowski's arrival could lead to mass Barcelona exodus

Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwaite could leave the Blaugrana if they sign Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Depay joined the club on a free transfer last summer. He enjoyed an impressive start to the season but has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal in January. Nevertheless, the Dutchman has scored ten goals in 30 appearances across competitions this season.

Lewandowski's arrival is likely to further diminish the Dutch striker's game time. The 28-year-old could seek a move away from the Camp Nou if they sign the Bayern Munich star.

Meanwhile, Martin Braithwaite has made just five appearances and scored two goals across competitions this season. He's expected to secure a permanent move away from the Camp Nou in the summer.

Luuk de Jong endured a slow start to life at Barcelona but has been in fine form form in recent weeks. He scored a stoppage-time winner in the 3-2 victory over Levante last weekend. The Dutch striker has scored many key goals this season.

The Blaugrana signed him on a season long loan deal from Sevilla last summer with an option to buy. They could sign him permanently to provide competition and cover to Aubameyang and Lewandowski next season.

