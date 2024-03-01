Barcelona ready to pay €20 million to sign Manchester United star in the summer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly ready to part with €20 million to snap up on-loan Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood.

The 22-year-old - on loan at Getafe for the season - has dazzled in his stint in Spanish football. Returning to action after missing more than a year because of suspension due to domestic violence charges - which have now been lifted - Greenwood was loaned out to Getafe last summer.

The United attacker has racked up seven goals and five assists in 25 games across competitions. That has apparently been enough to pique the attention of Barca, who, as per The Sun (via El Nacional), are preparing to launch an offer of around €20 million to permanently sign the Englishman.

However, as per the aforementioned source, United expect around €46 million for their former academy star, who seemingly has no future at Old Trafford. Barca hope to close the deal for €35 million, but with more offers expected in the summer, the La Liga giants might have to raise their bid.

It's pertinent to note that Greenwood's current market value, as per Transfermarkt, is £7.5 million. But with the player contracted with Old Trafford till 2025, any prospective buyer might have to offer more to sign the player.

What's next for Barcelona and Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Both Barcelona and Manchester United haven't had the best of seasons, but both sides are alive in two competitions.

Barcelona are eight points off the La Liga summit after 26 games, while United are that many points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa after 26 matches following their 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa last weekend.

Xavi's side are on a six-game unbeaten run - winning four - since losing 5-3 at home to Villarreal in the league. Coming off a 4-0 home win over Getafe at the weekend, they next take on their Copa del Rey quarterfinal conquerors Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (March 3).

United, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in the FA Cup in midweek, with Casemiro's 89th-minute winner at Nottingham Forest sealing a quarterfinal duel with Liverpool on March 16.

Ten Hag's side next take on Manchester City away on Sunday (March 3), having lost 3-0 at home to their 'noisy neighbours' in the October reverse.

