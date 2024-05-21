Barcelona ready to sell 20-year-old La Masia graduate in the summer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly contemplating selling La Masia left-back Alejandro Balde. The 20-year-old contributed a goal and an assist in 26 games this season.

Balde scored once in two outings in the Copa del Rey, where Xavi's side lost to eventual champions Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinals. His other goal contribution has come in 18 games in La Liga, where Barca are set to finish second.

Despite his promising future, Balde could move to pastures anew this summer. That's because Diario AS (via Barca Universal) has reported that the Blaugrana have put the 20-year-old on the transfer market. That's despite Balde doing a decent job replacing club legend Jordi Alba, who left last summer.

It's pertinent to note that after a promising start, Balde was sidelined for the season due to a tendon rupture, and it looks like he could have already played his last for the club. Balde is in the final stages of his recovery, and Barca might be willing to 'listen' to a big offer for the player.

Interestingly, the Blaugrana had turned down an offer for Balde in January, but he's seemingly no longer considered indispensable.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona have had an underwhelming season after the highs of 2022-23, when they won the Supercopa Espana and La Liga titles. Xavi's side failed to defend both titles this term. They also fell in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

In the Supercopa Espana final, they fell to Real Madrid, while they were pipped by their arch-rivals in the La Liga title race, too, completing a league double, with summer signing Jude Bellingham scoring stoppage-time winners in both games.

However, after seeing their title defence end, Barca - who were eliminated by PSG in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals - have reeled off three straight wins, scoring eighth unanswered goals.

Following a 3-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano last weekend, Barca end their campaign at Sevilla on Sunday (May 26).