Barcelona ready to sell Xavi's favourite player for €120 million as they need to raise funds - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly mulling selling manager Xavi's favourite player, Pedri, as they look to raise funds to bolster the squad in the ongoing January transfer window.

Pedri, 21, is widely regarded as one of the best young players and has been touted for a bright future. Since making his first-team debut for Barca in 2020, he has made 120 appearances across competitions, contributing 17 goals and nine assists.

However, the generational talent has been plagued by injuries, missing 70 games, including 14 this campaign. Despite Pedri being contracted till 2026, Barca are worried about his persistent injuries. As per Todo Fichajes (via El Nacional), they are prepared to sell him for €120 million in the summer to raise cash for new arrivals.

A first-team regular and a favourite of boss Xavi, Pedri doesn't seem to be able to get rid of his injury issues.

There's no doubt at the club, though, that the youngster can be a difference-maker when fit and playing consistently. His latest injury - muscular problems - though, have ruled him out of Barcelona's last two games.

"I am working to make sure the injuries do not reoccur" - Barcelona midfielder Pedri

Barcelona midfielder Pedro Gonzalez

Pedri is aware that his penchant to get injured could stand in the way of having a long and distinguished career.

The 21-year-old has said that he has made some lifestyle changes to ensure that the injuries occur less frequently and he's able to play at his optimum potential for large swathes.

On Ibai Llanos' Twitch channel, the Spain international said that his ultra-long first season for club and country may have impacted him physically, making him vulnerable to injuries (as quoted by GOAL):

"My first season at the club was so long. I played 73 games, and it might have made an impact on my current state. We won’t know, but at that point, I had the desire to conquer the world. Everyone says that as soon as you have the first injury, it’s easier to have new ones.

"But, now, I am working on both a physical and psychological level to make sure the injuries do not reoccur. I’ve changed my diet. Now, I also do pilates after a recommendation from Carles Puyol. I also use a hyperbaric chamber frequently."

In the 2020-21 campaign, Pedri played a whopping 73 games for Barcelona, Spain and the Spain U-23 team at the Tokyo Olympics. He doesn't yet have a return date, but as per the club's website, Pedri says that "it will be soon".