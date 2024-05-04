Barcelona ready to trigger clause to sign 22-year-old star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to exercise a £3 million purchase option for reserve forward Pau Victor.

While Xavi's team has undergone a tumultuous season both domestically and in European, Barça Atletic, led by Rafa Marquez, has been on a steady rise this season. The young team looks primed to be promoted to the Segunda division.

Leading the line for Marquez's men is 22-year-old striker Pau Victor,, who is on-loan from Girona. He has been in scintillating form this season, leading the scoring charts in the Primera RFEF with an impressive tally of 17 goals.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with several clubs in both the Segunda and Primera divisions expressing interest in his services.

As per AS Diario, Barca could be willing to make Victor's loan move permanent ahead of next season.

His talent and potential represent valuable assets worth investing in for Barca. The 22-year-old forward has been given opportunities with the first team, featuring in league games against Granada and Alaves. With his permanent move on the horizon, Victor's presence could prove pivotal for Rafa Marquez's side next season, especially if they secure promotion to the second division.

Meanwhile, with first-team striker Robert Lewandowski in the twilight of his career, Victor could find himself making his first-team debut soon, giving young strikers like Marc Guiu and Vitor Roque a run for their money.

Barcelona eyeing move for Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams

Beyond Victor, Barca are also aiming to bolster their first-team frontline.

The left wing in particular has been a headache for Xavi, who has explored multiple options throughout the season, including the likes of Joao Felix, Ferran Torres and Raphinha.

Sport suggests that Barcelona are closely monitoring Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams as a potential signing during the offseason.

Williams, 21, has been enjoying a stellar season with Bilbao, showcasing his prowess with seven goals and 15 assists in La Liga and the Spanish Cup. Valued at €50 million, according to Transfermarkt, Williams presents a tantalising prospect for the Blaugrana, with his contract running till 2027.

However, Barcelona's pursuit of Williams may face hurdles, considering their financial constraints. But, if the deal materialises, Williams could offer both short-term impact and long-term potential for the Spanish giants.