Barcelona, Real Madrid and AC Milan interested in 31-year-old Manchester City superstar - Reports

Barcelona, Real Madrid and AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez this summer. According to Foot Mercato, the Algerian's future at the Etihad Stadium is uncertain, with his contract expiring next summer.

Mahrez has scored 62 goals and provided 46 assists in 185 appearances for City since arriving in 2017, winning two Premier League and an FA Cup title, among others.

He has been in good form this season, bagging 23 goals and providing nine assists in 43 appearances across competitions, attracting attention from the top clubs.

Barcelona view the Algerian as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who could leave for free this summer. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are bracing themselves for the departures of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale this summer. Bale is out of contract this summer, while Hazard has endured a torrid time since arriving on a £100 million move from Chelsea in 2019.

AC Milan, meanwhile, have been heavily linked with a move for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, whose contract expires in 2023. With the La Liga giants keen to extend his contract, Milan could switch their attention to Mahrez instead.

Real Madrid could be frontrunners to land Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Real Madrid have enjoyed an impressive season under Carlo Ancelotti. They are on the cusp of their second league title in three years, needing a point from five games. They have also reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals, losing 4-3 at Manchester City in the first leg.

Nevertheless, Madrid are eager to move some fringe players and high-earning stars this summer. The departures of Hazard and Asensio could help them have the funds to sign Mahrez.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are in a dire financial situation. They are keen to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who could be available for €60 million, in which case, they might not have the funds to land Mahrez.

It remains to be seen if Madrid can beat Barcelona and Milan to land Mahrez, who would have a better chance of winning silverware at the Santiago Bernabeu.

