Barcelona and Real Madrid could be embroiled in transfer war for 3 players this summer - Reports

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly set to tussle for three players this summer. That could add a new dimension to their legendary on-field rivalry.

Fichajes has reported that three players are being targeted by Barcelona boss Xavi and Los Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti. One of them is Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, with the 25-year-old attacking midfielder seemingly having the profile to fit into either side. The report, though, states that the Spaniard is more likely to opt for the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ruiz spent his youth career at La Liga side Real Betis before joining Napoli in 2018 for £27 million. He has 21 goals and 14 assists in 156 appearances for the Serie A side.

The Fichajes report also mentions that both Barcelona and Madrid are also keeping tabs on Lille striker Jonathan David. The 22-year-old Canadian has been enjoying a fine season with the reigning Ligue 1 winners.

James Benge @jamesbenge Four years ago Jonathan David had not played a professional game and had only just left Canada for Gent. Here's what has made him one of the most wanted strikers in the world in such a short space of time. cbssports.com/soccer/news/jo… Four years ago Jonathan David had not played a professional game and had only just left Canada for Gent. Here's what has made him one of the most wanted strikers in the world in such a short space of time. cbssports.com/soccer/news/jo…

The forward has scored 12 goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances this season. He has attracted interest from both La Liga giants as well as Premier League outfit Arsenal, who could reportedly go all out to sign him.

Racing Santander youngster Pablo Torre is also being monitored by both Barcelona and Real Madrid. The 18-year-old midfielder is playing a key role for the Spanish side in the Copa RFEF 21-22 this season.

The Spain-U-19 attacking midfielder has six goals and as many assists in 21 league games so far this season.

A huge summer looms ahead for both Barcelona and Real Madrid

Erling Haaland could be heading to La Liga.

Los Blancos and the Blaugrana have a huge summer ahead as they look to consolidate their positions at the top of Spanish football.

Barcelona manager Xavi has already made huge changes to the squad, bringing in the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubemyang and Ferran Torres. He will reportedly not stop there as he is said to be eyeing more signings.

That includes Erling Braut Haaland, whom journalist Fabrizio Romano claims has had his representatives in touch with Barcelona chiefs. Haaland is also reportedly on the radar of Los Blancos.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Haaland among topics discussed - but was not the only one. Many opportunities on the table. Meeting confirmed between Barça president Joan Laporta and Mino Raiola, as per @MikeVerweij . More: meeting took place on Wednesday Feb 16 in Monaco, Jordi Cruyff was there too. 🗣🤝 #FCB Haaland among topics discussed - but was not the only one. Many opportunities on the table. Meeting confirmed between Barça president Joan Laporta and Mino Raiola, as per @MikeVerweij. More: meeting took place on Wednesday Feb 16 in Monaco, Jordi Cruyff was there too. 🗣🤝 #FCBHaaland among topics discussed - but was not the only one. Many opportunities on the table. https://t.co/cFHnPeDqUy

They could also reportedly pursue Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who runs out of contract this summer. Pogba has not shown any desire to remain with the 13-time Premier League winners thus far.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are continuing their pursuit of PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, with the player reported to have agreed personal terms with Los Blancos.

The 23-year-old France star is very keen on a move. Despite PSG offering him a bumper new deal, the former AS Monaco striker remains enticed by the chance to play for Real Madrid.

