Barcelona and Real Madrid stars, who are close friends, rely on neuroscientist to improve mental strength during off-season: Reports

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde and Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni have been visiting a neuroscientist during the off-season to improve their mental conditioning.

Kounde and Tchouameni, who are close friends off the pitch have been consulting Ash Parker of Neurovision to improve their mental strength. Parker is based out of Los Angeles.

The information that Barcelona's Kounde and Real Madrid's Tchouameni have been visiting Parker was shared by Relevo. French physio Fabrice Gautier reportedly advised the duo to visit Parker. Speaking about his role in the world of football, Parker had previously said (via 90min):

"My job is to improve the perception of the information that comes to the footballer through the senses. In short, to process stimuli faster and better. Neurological exercises are like learning to ride a bike: once you know, your brain no longer forgets it."

He added:

"The world of football is more open-minded than American sports when it comes to implementing these tools. They are willing to do anything to improve."

Kounde made 40 appearances for Barca last season after arriving from Sevilla. Tchouameni, meanwhile, played 50 times for Los Blancos after completing a move from Ligue 1.

Both players will look to improve their performances ahead of the upcoming season. Hence, working on their mental strength should be good news for their respective clubs.

What former Barcelona star Arda Turan said about Arda Guler joining Real Madrid?

Former Barcelona star Arda Turan recently spoke about his compatriot Arda Guler joining Real Madrid. Guler, 18, completed a €18 million move from Fenerbahce to the Spanish capital.

Turan, who played for Barca and Atletico Madrid, spoke about Guler's choice. Turan said that he would have been happier had the youngster joined the Blaugrana (via Football Espana):

“I would have been much happier if Arda Guler had gone to Barcelona, but I don’t find it strange his choice to join Real Madrid.

"The Barcelona I played for was the best in history, but the current Barcelona is a rebuilding Barcelona. Real Madrid is also getting younger, but they are a more mature team. I wish him well.”

Turan added:

"Arda Guler is a very valuable player for our country’s football. First of all, I would like to thank Fenerbahçe for their contribution to Arda’s development.

"I wish Arda success in his life. I believe he will be one of the best football players in the world. He looks very nice with his family. Let him enjoy these situations."

Guler arrives in the Spanish capital as one of the top prospects in world football. Fans will hope that the player can prove his worth at the top level soon.