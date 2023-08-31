Barcelona receive green light from La Liga to complete pending transfers and registrations - Reports

Barcelona have received the green light from La Liga to complete their pending transfers and transactions.

That happened after the club put forth a financial guarantee, which has been approved by the league. Gerard Romero (Jijantes FC) claims that the Blaugrana now have the authorisation to finalise their pending deals.

Barcelona's financial constraints caught up with them once again this summer, as they struggled to register their new signings. So far, they've only registered the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu. Players like Inigo Martinez and Joao Cancelo (signed on loan from Manchester City) remain unregistered.

Expand Tweet

With time not on their side, the Blaugrana have devised a means to meet up with their objectives. The club's board of directors have put forth a €20.2 million personal guarantee before La Liga, which has been approved by the organization, granting them the green light to proceed with the transfers and registrations.

According to the report, the documentation regarding the guarantee was sent to La Liga's office on Thursday (August 31). On review, the league wasted no time in approving it.

The same source claims that the club's first operation will be to complete the registration of their second-choice goalkeeper Inaki Pena.

Expand Tweet

They also have the registrations of Inigo Martinez and potentially Joao Cancelo on their priority list. Meanwhile, Barcelona will also get to free some margin on their wage list, as Ansu Fati is expected to leave for Brighton (as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano), while Clement Lenglet departs for Aston Villa.

That should give them some boost to complete the signing of their top target Joao Felix in the coming hours. The attacker is expected to arrive from Atletico Madrid on a loan deal (as per Barca Universal) with but with no option to buy. It remains to be seen if they can act quickly enough to get his signing completed before the transfer window closes.

What's next for Barcelona?

La Liga holders Barcelona

The Blaugrana will continue their defence of the Liga title when they clash with Osasuna away on Sunday (September 3). They then take on Real Betis on September 16 before locking horns with Celta Vigo eight days later.

Xavi Hernandez's men have played three games in the top flight this season, winning twice and drawing the other. They drew goalless with Getafe in their opening fixture before beating Cadiz and Villarreal in their next two games.

Barcelona are fourth in the standings with seven points, two behind their arch-rivals Real Madrid who sit atop with nine points, having won all three league games so far.