Barcelona receive injury update on Frenkie de Jong, Jules Kounde and Raphinha ahead of El Clasico: Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly received an injury update on their first-team trio of Frenkie de Jong, Jules Kounde and Raphinha ahead of the El Clasico against Real Madrid on October 28.

De Jong, 26, has scored once in seven games across competitions this season but has missed the last four games - three in the league - due to a right ankle injury.

As per Barca Universal, the central midfielder's ankle brace will be removed on Monday (October 16), so his availability for the El Clasico can be said to be 'day to day'.

Meanwhile, Kounde, 24, has scored once in 11 games across competitions but sprained the lateral collateral ligament of his right knee in the 2-2 league draw at Granada on October 8.

The central defender's scheduled return date, as per Barca Universal, is November 12, which rules him out of the El Clasico later this month.

Raphinha, 26, has had two goals and three assists in seven games across competitions this season for Barcelona. However, the winger sustained a right hamstring injury after 30 minutes in the 1-0 home win over Sevilla on September 29.

He has missed the last two games across competitions. However, the Brazilian is expected to be fit for the El Clasico on October 28, as per Barca Universal. Raphinha could even feature in the UEFA Champions League home game with Shakhtar Donetsk three days earlier.

Xavi Hernandez's side return to action after the ongoing international break at home to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday (October 22).

How have Barcelona fared this season?

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona have made an impressive start to their 2023-24 campaign. The reigning La Liga holders are unbeaten in 11 games across competitions, winning eight, with all three draws coming in the league and away from home.

With 21 points from nine league games, Xavi's side are third in the standings, three points behind their El-Clasico rivals Real Madrid. Barca have done well in the UEFA Champions League as well, winning both outings.

Ahead of their league clash against Real Madrid at home on October 28, Barca play at home against Athletic Bilbao in the league this weekend and Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League.