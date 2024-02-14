Barcelona receive surprise €60m bid from Premier League side for Frenkie de Jong: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly received an offer for midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Tottenham Hotspur.

De Jong, 26, has been a key player for Xavi's side since arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2019. In 206 games across competitions, he has bagged 16 goals and 21 assists.

That includes a goal in 23 outings across competitions this term, starting every time. Contracted till 2026, De Jong is the highest-paid player at the Camp Nou.

The reigning La Liga champions are mulling extending his stay beyond 2026 but on reduced wages. If De Jong doesn't agree, Barca could put him on the transfer list in the summer to increase their spending ability, amidst their well-documented financial difficulties.

As per Jijantes, the Blaugrana have received an offer of around €60 million from Spurs and a deal till 2028. De Jong's wages would remain the same if he meets some conditions.

If remains to be seen what De Jong or his entourage is looking for: a longer stay at the Camp Nou on lesser wages or move to a different league on the same wages.

Nevertheless, the 2022-23 La Liga winner's future is unlikely to be resolved before the season ends.

What's next for Frenkie de Jong's Barcelona?

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona have had a tough season after a bright start. In less than a month, they suffered a bruising 4-1 defeat to arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Supercopa Espana final and a Copa del Rey exit.

The Blaugrana lost 4-2 after extra time at Athletic Bilbao to bow out of the cup competition. In their very next game, they slumped to a 5-3 home defeat in La Liga to Villarreal, prompting Xavi to announce his decision to leave at the end of the season.

Following a mini resurgence, Barcelona drew 3-3 at home to Granada at the weekend, leaving them 10 points behind leaders Los Blancos with 14 games to go.

Nevertheless, Frenkie de Jong and Co. are still alive in the UEFA Champions League, where they visit Napoli for the Round of 16 first leg four days after a La Liga visit to Celta Vigo on Saturday (February 17).