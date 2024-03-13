Barcelona request Spain not to call up star player for upcoming international break - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly asked Spain not to call up striker Ferran Torres for the upcoming interntaional break.

Torres, 24, has been a first-team regular under La Roja boss Luis de la Fuente, but he has been recuperating from a recent hamstring injury. He has missed Barca's last eight games across competitions, including both legs of their Round of 16 win over Napoli.

With the reigning La Liga champions already missing Pedri, Gavi and Alejandro Balde, among others, they do not add Torres to be added to that list, as they look for a strong end to the season.

As per Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), the striker is expected to get the medical all-clear to return to training. It's also the day La Fuente will announce his squad for the friendlies with Colombia (in London) and Brazil (in Madrid) next week.

Barca have requested the Royal Spanish Football Federation not to consider Torres for selection as there's little at stake during the international break, with Spain having qualified for the European Championships this summer.

Torres bagged three goals and an assist in five UEFA Euro 2024 qualiifying games last year. Meanwhile, he has 11 goals and four assists in 32 games across competitions for the Blaugrana this season.

What's next for Barcelona and Spain?

Ferran Torres

Barcelona have had an inconsistent campaign but have found form recently, going unbeaten in nine games across competitions - winning six - since a 5-3 La Liga home loss to Villarreal in January.

Xavi's side are coming off a 3-1 home win over Napoli in midweek in the Champions League to reach the quarterfinals, where they will learn their opponents on Friday. Barcelona are third in La Liga, eight points off leaders Real Madrid (65) with 10 games to go.

Meanwhile, Spain return to international action after their successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a friendly with Colombia on March 22 before taking on Brazil four days later.

They begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Croatia on June 15 in Berlin. Italy and Albania are the other teams in their group.