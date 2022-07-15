Barcelona set to drop superstar from pre-season squad if he refuses to leave - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keen on leaving midfielder Frenkie de Jong out of their pre-season tour of the United States if he refuses to depart this summer.

De Jong, who has a contract at the Camp Nou till 2026, has been heavily linked with Manchester United this summer. As per The Athletic, the Red Devils have reached an agreement with the Blaugrana for De Jong in a deal worth €85 million, but the player is yet to finalise personal terms with the Premier League giants.

The 25-year-old is reportedly reluctant to depart the Blaugrana before he receives his deferred wages worth €17 million.

Fabrizio Romano



Manchester United have reached full agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, after further talks. Package worth €85m. Fee guaranteed around €75m plus add-ons. Personal terms, still the issue to be resolved - as Frenkie's priority is to stay at Barcelona.

According to SPORT, Barcelona have informed De Jong that he needs to secure a summer move to the Red Devils to help balance the club's books. The report also added that the playmaker will be dropped from the club's pre-season squad if he continues to stand his ground.

Barcelona are hoping to use De Jong's transfer fee to register new signings like Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen. The Blaugrana are also aiming to offload Memphis Depay for around €25 million to complete the signings of Raphinha and free agent Ousmane Dembele.

De Jong, who arrived in Spain from Ajax for €101 million in the summer of 2019, has helped the Blaugrana lift the Copa del Rey in the 2020-21 season. Overall, he has featured in 138 games for the La Liga giants across competitions, registering 13 goals and 17 assists.

Barça Universal



Barcelona have told Frenkie de Jong that they don't want salaries over €10m/year at the club and that he is not guaranteed a crucial role in the team. Barca want to bet on Nico Gonzalez and Gavi.

Meanwhile, the Xavi Hernandez-managed side opened their pre-season with a 1-1 draw against UE Olot in a domestic friendly on July 13. The Blaugrana will next face Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls in the United States.

Barcelona close in on Jules Kounde

According to Gerard Romero, the Blaugrana are interested in including forward Memphis Depay or right-back Sergino Dest in a potential deal for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde. The club have already agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old, as per the journalist.

Kounde, who has two years left on his current deal, featured in 44 games for Sevilla across competitions last season, helping them register 19 clean sheets.

Barcelona have also been linked with Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva (via Mundo Deportivo) and Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir (via BeSoccer Betis). According to Marca, the club are also close to signing Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

